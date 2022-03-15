Chandigarh: Youth held for pickpocketing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police on a charge of pickpocketing. The complainant, Sagar Garg, a resident of Sector 32, reported that the suspect, identified as Aakash, was caught while stealing his purse containing Rs2,000 and ID cards at the grain market in Sector 26. The police have registered a case against the suspect, a resident of New Indira Colony, at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Two arrested on charge of thefts

Mohali: The police have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in several cases of theft of jewellery from the Mohali and Kharar areas. The suspects, Nathu and Seema of Patran, were caught while trying to cut a gold bangle of an elderly woman at the Kharar bus stand. The victim, Karamjit Kaur, a resident of Phase 5, noticed the woman cutting her bangle, weighing 25 gm. Her husband, with the help of one more person, nabbed the suspects and handed them over to police. The suspects were produced in a court and remanded in two-day police custody. TNS

Fact-checking workshop

Chandigarh: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, SD College, organised a workshop on social media audit as part of Google News Initiative here. The resource person, Prof Archana Kumari, of the Central University of Jammu, spoke on fact-checking. She stressed the need to check facts and verify the veracity of information online. TNS

Ranjay to speak at world event

Chandigarh: Dr Ranjay Vardhan, Head, Department of Sociology, Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, has been invited as a speaker in a parallel event during the annual meeting of the United Nations Commission of the Status of Women, UN (CSW66), New York, on March 16.