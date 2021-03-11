Chandigarh: Youth held with stolen Bolero

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A youth has been arrested while riding a stolen Bolero pick-up. The police said on a tip-off, they laid a naka at Sector 52 and stopped a vehicle for checking. On verification, the registration number of the vehicle was found to be of a motorcycle. Further probe revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the city in April. The suspect, identified as Amit Kumar (24) of Kajheri village was arrested. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.