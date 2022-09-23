Chandigarh: Youth held with two pistols

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old resident of Kajheri has been arrested by the district crime cell of the Chandigarh Police for possessing two countrymade pistols and as many cartridges. The suspect, identified as Munna, was arrested near a petrol station in Sector 42. TNS

Shooter Dinesh claims lead

Chandigarh: Local shooter Dinesh Kumar scored 377 points to claim lead in the 10m pistol men NR event during the ongoing Chandigarh State Shooting Championship. Gurtaj Sidhu (372 points) in 10m pistol men NR event, Unish Holinder (570 points) in 25m standard pistol men ISSF event, Amardeep (567 points) in 25m centre fire pistol men ISSF event, Shikha Choudhary (565 points) in 25m sports pistol women NR event, Keerat Kaur (266 points) in 25m sports pistol women NR event, Divyendu Sharma (581 points) in 50m prone rifle men NR event and Anshika with 359 points in 10m pistol women NR event were other leaders of the day. TNS

Cultural event held at Tagore

Chandigarh: A cultural programme was organised by the Sports and Recreation Club of the office of the Accountant General, Haryana, at Tagore Theatre here on Thursday. Nazli J Shahin, Accountant General, Haryana, said the purpose of the cultural programme was to provide a platform to talented artistes of the office and their family members. Saraswati vandana, bhangra, giddha, musical skit and songs were presented by artistes of the AG office. TNS

Crackers stored sans nod, seized

Ambala: A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and the CID raided a godown and seized a huge stock of crackers allegedly stored without licence in Sonda village here on Thursday evening. As per information, the CM Flying Squad got a tip-off that a cracker trader had stored a huge quantity of crackers for Diwali in a residential area. During the raid, the trader failed to produce any licence and bill related to the crackers.