Chandigarh: Youth held with two pistols

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old resident of Kajheri has been arrested by the district crime cell of the Chandigarh Police for possessing two countrymade pistols and as many cartridges. The suspect, identified as Munna, was arrested near a petrol station in Sector 42. TNS
Shooter Dinesh claims lead
Chandigarh: Local shooter Dinesh Kumar scored 377 points to claim lead in the 10m pistol men NR event during the ongoing Chandigarh State Shooting Championship. Gurtaj Sidhu (372 points) in 10m pistol men NR event, Unish Holinder (570 points) in 25m standard pistol men ISSF event, Amardeep (567 points) in 25m centre fire pistol men ISSF event, Shikha Choudhary (565 points) in 25m sports pistol women NR event, Keerat Kaur (266 points) in 25m sports pistol women NR event, Divyendu Sharma (581 points) in 50m prone rifle men NR event and Anshika with 359 points in 10m pistol women NR event were other leaders of the day. TNS
Cultural event held at Tagore
Chandigarh: A cultural programme was organised by the Sports and Recreation Club of the office of the Accountant General, Haryana, at Tagore Theatre here on Thursday. Nazli J Shahin, Accountant General, Haryana, said the purpose of the cultural programme was to provide a platform to talented artistes of the office and their family members. Saraswati vandana, bhangra, giddha, musical skit and songs were presented by artistes of the AG office. TNS
Crackers stored sans nod, seized
Ambala: A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and the CID raided a godown and seized a huge stock of crackers allegedly stored without licence in Sonda village here on Thursday evening. As per information, the CM Flying Squad got a tip-off that a cracker trader had stored a huge quantity of crackers for Diwali in a residential area. During the raid, the trader failed to produce any licence and bill related to the crackers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...