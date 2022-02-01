Chandigarh: Youth walks free in minor's rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

A local court has acquitted a 22-year-old youth in a two-year-old rape case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police have registered the case against the accused, a resident of Dhanas, on a complaint of the father of a minor girl for the offences punishable under Sections 376(2), 506 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

The complainant alleged that the accused raped his 14-year-old daughter after forcefully taking her to his house. The incident took place on June 6, 2019. He said his daughter was playing outside the house when the accused caught hold of her hand, took her inside his house and raped her. The accused also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. The victim later informed her mother about the incident.

After registering the case, the police arrested the accused and presented a challan before the court.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

Kamal Jit Rana, counsel for the accused, argued that he was innocent and had been framed in the case due to personal animosity. He said nothing could be proved through medical reports. The prosecution had failed to prove the charges.

Relying on the witnesses, the additional public prosecutor argued that the prosecution proved the charges. After hearing the arguments, Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, acquitted the accused.