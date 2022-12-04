Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 3

Half of the traffic problems of residents of Zirakpur have been taken care of with the Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of the elevated road having been thrown open to traffic.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa cut the ribbon to inaugurate the one side of the elevated road around 5 pm today. He said, “Work is going on a war footing and the underpass would be fully functional by December 10. This underpass will help in getting rid of the traffic woes of the area.” For the past more than one year, road users had been facing inconvenience due to traffic jams on this 1-km stretch of the highway in Zirakpur. The project had missed three deadlines.

Rajpal Singh, in charge of Zirakpur traffic, said, “It had been a tough year for everyone, including the traffic police, here but all that is a thing of the past.”

Punjab PWD XEN Rajpreet Sidhu said, “The underpass will benefit everyone. Earlier, trucks coming from the godown area used to choke the traffic as they took a U-turn at the light point. Now, the Chandigarh-Zirakpur road users can take the elevated road. The trucks will take a U-turn underneath and move on the service lane.”