Chandigarh’s Aarav marches into Round 2

Mohali, November 6

During the first round of the U-18 boys’ category of the Roots AITA National Ranking Championship, Haryana’s Armaan Pujara defeated Anik Choudhary 6-2, 6-4. Samardeep Jatain recorded a comeback 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 over Bhuvesh Kamboj and Dhruv Promod from Tamil Nadu overpowered Ajayveer Singh Maggo 6-0 6-1.

Chandigarh’s Aarav Bishnoi also marched into the next round by defeating Prem Yadav from Uttar Pradesh 6-3, 6-2, while Haryana’s Lakshay Dhiman defeated Punjab’s Yash Verma 6-3, 6-2.

In the boys’ U-16 category, Anik Choudhary also logged a 6-3, 6-4 win over Harmahir Singh, while Raghav Singh ousted Jahaan Jolly 6-4, 6-2. Punjab’s Yash Verma also marched into the next round by defeating Aarav Bishnoi 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, while Tanmay Singla overpowered Ajay Bir Singh Maggi 6-2, 6-1.

