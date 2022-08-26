Chandigarh's Abhijit placed third, Karandeep 4th

Chandigarh, August 25
Sri Lankan N Thangaraja’s strong back-nine ensured he struck a 5-under 67 to claim the pole position, with a one-stroke lead, at 16-under 200 on the third day of the Chennai Open Golf Championship.
Rearguard action, including a closing eagle, by Gurugram golfer Manu Gandas helped him get 68 keeping him in contention at 15-under 201 at the second position. City’s Abhijit Singh Chadha was also in pursuit following a day’s best of 66 and another closing eagle that took his total to 14-under 202 and placed him third.
N Thangaraja (66-67-67) continued to be one of the top contenders after the penultimate round as a result of his tenacious 67, which featured an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys. Gandas (68-65-68), joint halfway leader along with Thangaraja, slipped one spot. Chadha (71-65-66) moved up one spot to third place, thanks to his 66. Another Chandigarh lad Karandeep Kochhar (68) occupied fourth place at 12-under 204, while Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (70) was a further shot back in fifth position. Ravi Kumar of Chandimandir produced a 66, day’s joint best, to be tied sixth at 9-under 207 along with Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain (67).
