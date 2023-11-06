Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 5

The quality of air in the city has deteriorated in the past few days with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping to 205 (poor) this evening, causing discomfort to residents, mainly the aged, children and patients.

It was the first time this season that the average AQI of the city dropped to the “poor” category mainly due to changing weather, vehicular emission and incidence of farm fires in the neighbouring areas.

Earlier in the day, the Administration, amid rising air quality concerns in the region, issued a comprehensive air pollution advisory. It provides essential guidelines and measures for the general public to mitigate risks associated with air pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, around 8pm, the AQI shot up to 242 at the Air Quality Monitoring Station (AQMS) in Sector 53, while AQMS, Sector 22, recorded AQI of 211 and the one in Sector 25, 163.

Also, the PM-10 level stood at 254 (poor) and PM 2.5 at 344 (very poor) at AQMS, Sector 53. Similarly, the Sector 22 AQMS registered PM-10 at 318 and PM2.5 at 328. At the AQMS, Sector 25, PM-10 stood at 178 and PM-2.5 at 237. An increase in the AQI above 200 causes breathing discomfort to people after prolonged exposure.

An official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) attributed the condition to farm fires and weather condition.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environment Health at the Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER, said the city’s AQI was mainly influenced by vehicular activity, which had increased in last few days, leading to a rise in exhaust and re-suspension of dust. “Further, open burning of waste, industrial operations, construction activities and crop residue burning. The latter remains a worrying factor,” he said.

“The contribution of crop residue burning mainly depends on prevailing wind directions, but its contribution remains less than other sources. We also observed atmospheric boundary layer height is around 600 m due to cold weather, which helps build air pollution close to the grounds,” he said.

“With the onset of winter, this layer has descended to a lower altitude compared to its usual height of 10-12 km above earth’s surface. This change, which depends on local meteorological factors, has a direct and immediate effect on the AQI,” he added.

AQI 242 at Sec 53; avg 205

As per Central Pollution Control Board, AQI was 242 at AQMS, Sector 53, while AQMS, Sector 22, recorded AQI of 211

PM-10 level stood at 254 (poor) and PM 2.5 was recorded 344 (very poor) at monitoring station in Sector 53

The Sector 22 AQMS registered PM-10 level at 318 and PM2.5 at 328; at AQMS, Sector 25, PM-10 stood at 178 and PM-2.5 at 237

Dos and don’ts

Avoid outdoor activities like morning and late evening walks

Keep doors, windows shut; ventilate homes from 12-4 pm

Use clean fuel like gas or electricity for cooking and heating

Avoid room fresheners as these deplete oxygen level indoors

Refrain from burning firecrackers, waste, leaves, crop residue

Avoid burning mosquito coils, incense sticks in closed premises

Reschedule outdoor activities based on prevailing AQI

Patients must use N95 or N99 masks when moving outdoors

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning