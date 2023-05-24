Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Ankita Puwar, an electrical engineer hailing from Sector 7, Chandigarh, secured AIR 28 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination – 2022, the results of which were declared today.

Coming from a family with a background in farming and military, Ankita’s roots trace back to Gosain Khera village in Jind district. Currently serving in the DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services) cadre, Ankita’s remarkable achievement is a testament to her perseverance and dedication.

Ankita’s academic journey began at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, where she completed her schooling in 2013. Her outstanding performance as the CBSE Chandigarh topper with 97.6% marks paved way for her admission to the IIT Roorkee, where she pursued her graduation in electrical engineering.

After completing her degree, Ankita gained industry experience as a software engineer at Oracle in Bangalore for nearly two years. In October 2019, she took the decision to leave her job and focus on her preparations for the Civil Services Examination.

Year 2020 marked a significant milestone for Ankita when she bagged AIR 321 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, setting the stage for her current success. Anchored by the support of her parents, Ankita drew inspiration from their dedication and motivation throughout her journey. Her father, Bhup Singh Puwar, recently retired as a scientific engineer from the Department of Science and Technology in the Haryana Government, while her mother, Kamlesh Puwar, is a homemaker.

Ankita’s approach to preparing for the Civil Services Examination involved coaching for the preliminary stage in Bangalore, followed by self-study. Her relentless commitment and the support of her loved ones propelled her towards success.

Ankita expressed her gratitude and acknowledged the role her parents played in her accomplishments. She emphasised that their encouragement and belief in her abilities were key motivating factors.

Zirakpur boy gets AIR 70

Aaditya Sharma

Aaditya Sharma (24), a resident of Zirakpur, secured AIR 70 in the UPSC examination. Aaditya, who completed his MBBS in 2022, drew inspiration from his elder sister, who is currently pursuing DM (Doctorate of Medicine) at the PGI, Chandigarh. With a self-study approach and some online coaching, Aaditya spent countless hours studying in the hospital library to achieve his goal.

Aaditya’s journey into the field of civil services began after completing his MBBS degree. Motivated by his sister’s pursuit of higher education and her own aspirations in the civil services, Aaditya decided to take on the challenge of the UPSC examination. Aaditya embarked on a rigorous self-study routine for the UPSC examination. He supplemented his self-study with online coaching, leveraging vast resources available on the Internet to gain a comprehensive understanding of the syllabus.