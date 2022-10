Chandigarh's Ashish enters tennis quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Chandigarh’s Ashish Kumar toppled top seed Arjun Kakkar in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) to enter the boys’ U-12 quarterfinals during the ongoing St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Haryana’s Mohit Singh outplayed Divyanh Dhupar (6-2, 6-1), whereas Punjab’s Yug Raj Mahi defeated Devansh Kamboj (6-3, 6-0). Sarthak Jaglan also marched ahead by defeating Siddharth Singh (6-0, 6-1) and Ishir Mehta defeated Sankalp Sachdeva (6-0, 6-2). Third seed Bhavish Sharma defeated Kabir Mehta (6-2, 6-4) and Varnit Dhawan outplayed Vrishin Awasthi (6-3, 6-1). Smarth Kwatra easily defeated Tanmay Singla (6-3, 6-2).

In the boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Shorya Jishtu defeated Aksh Jood (6-3, 6-2). Anuj Pal struggled hard to log a (7-6(16), 6-3) win over Love Pahal and Abhinav Sangra defeated Sachit Thakur (6-0, 6-1). Aswajit Senjam also recorded an easy (6-2, 6-2) win over Daksh Mudunoori.

Akshita moves to next round

Akshita Vashisht defeated fifth seed Mokshika Yadav (6-4, 6-1) to move into the girls’ U-16 quarters. Mannat Awasthi defeated Paayal Khangwal (6-2, 6-3) and Krittika Katoch ousted Akanksha Singh (6-0, 6-1). Sharanya Subramaniah outplayed Aardhya Tandon (6-3, 6-3) and Ajenika Puri defeated Aadya Gautam (6-4, 6-1). In the girls’ U-12 category, top seed Ekam Kuar Shergill registered a comeback (4-6, 6-0, 6-1) win over Meera Chaudhary. Ditti Prajapat registered an identical comeback win over Aahana Bhalla (3-6, 6-4, 6-2) and Maahira Bhatia ousted Preet Ahluwalia without conceding a single game. Aanya Tandon defeated Inayat Sharma (6-1, 6-2) and Agam Parmar outplayed Riya Jangid (6-0, 6-0). In the last three matches, Vanshika Yadav defeated Aaradhana Tehlan (6-0, 6-2), Ananya Sharma outplayed Nimisha Singh (6-2, 6-0) and Aardhya Tandon defeated Purvi Patwa (6-1, 6-3).