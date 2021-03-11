Chandigarh's beauty wows Telangana delegation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Delegates from Telangana, who are in Chandigarh on a study tour, were astonished by the rich heritage of the city and its clean roads, gardens and market places.

A 40-member delegation, led by Malla Reddy, Minister of Labour and Employment, Telangana, accompanied by mayors, deputy mayors and commissioners, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various districts of Telangana, visited various parts of the city today.

The delegation was on a one-day study tour termed “exposure visit”. The delegation reached Chandigarh last evening and was received by Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, and Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

This morning, their day-long sight visit schedule started from the MRF station, Industrial Area, Phase I, through two electric buses of the CTU. The delegation also visited the Sewerage Treatment Plant, Maloya, the C&D Waste Plant, Industrial Area, Phase I, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

During their sight visits, teams, headed by nodal officers of the MC, briefed them about projects. The delegation also went for sightseeing, including the aviary near Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and the Capitol Complex.

The delegation praised the beauty of Chandigarh, including good roads, neat and clean parks, planned markets and encroachment-free roadsides.