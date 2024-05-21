Chandigarh’s BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon harps on city development

Chandigarh, May 20
Sanjay Tandon, the BJP candidate for Chandigarh, continued with his 'padyatra' today, leading a large contingent of supporters through Sector 49, Advocate Society, and EWS flats here.
He was given a warm reception by members of Advocate Society. Tandon highlighted the significant developments in the city, including the establishment of cycle tracks, Air Force museum, bird park and the revamping of community centres. He also emphasised the initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi.
