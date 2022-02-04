Chandigarh's first sensory park hits dead end, again

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 3

The project of setting up the city’s first sensory park for people with special needs in Sector 22-D has once again hit a dead end.

No agency has shown interest in the tendering process for the project. Today was the last date for applying for the tender. Chandigarh Smart City Limited has been trying to find takers for it for over two years, but in vain. Tenders were floated earlier as well.

“There are very few vendors of equipment for specially-abled persons. No company wants the maintenance work for a long period. They just want to install the equipment and leave,” said an official concerned.

In the terms and conditions of the tender, the Smart City mandated that the agency undertaking the project would be responsible for its maintenance for five years. Officials said they would refloat the tender after deliberating the reasons for no response.

The project will have a combination of sensory-integrated play equipment and amenities, along with the green area. The park will stimulate the five senses — taste, sight, touch, smell and hearing. The purpose of this initiative is to provide individual and combined sensory opportunities to users, who may not normally experience them. The park will have four zones — equipment, play, experiential and nature.

The park will include learning and engaging activities, toys, mirrors, games, clock panels, kaleidoscope, playhouses and lush green area.

Project components include tactile paving, specialised play equipment, mounds and maze with hedges, chalkboard, scribble and feature walls. The park will also have universal accessibility for all age groups, creation of a holistic and inclusive environment, sensory engagement, mobility and motor skills.

Project for people with special needs

No agency has shown interest in the tendering process for the project of setting up a sensory park for people with special needs in Sector 22-D.

Chandigarh Smart City Limited has been trying to find takers for it for over two years, but in vain. Tenders were floated earlier as well.

In the terms and conditions of the tender, the Smart City mandated that the agency undertaking the project would be responsible for its maintenance for five years.

#chandigarh administration