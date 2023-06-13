Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

UT Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the first synthetic jogging track at Sukhna Lake here today.

“The inauguration of the track marks a significant milestone in efforts of the UT Administration to create a healthier and more active community. It is expected to attract fitness enthusiasts, athletes, families and individuals of all ages who wish to embrace a healthier lifestyle,” said the Adviser.

The first synthetic jogging track of the city having a length of 1,800 metres is constructed using state-of-the-art material and technologies with an aim to provide modern and sustainable infrastructure for the local community to engage in outdoor physical activities.

It offers several advantages over cinder track. Its resilient surface provides cushioning and reduces the risk of injuries, making it suitable for individuals of all fitness levels. Additionally, the track’s durable and weather-resistant properties ensure year-round usability, regardless of the prevailing weather conditions.

In order to conserve and save water falling in the catchment area along the entire lake, the water will be collected through channels provided along the track. The collected rainwater will be put up in lake, which will facilitate the conserving of rainwater and also add to the water level of Sukhna Lake in future.

