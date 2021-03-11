Chandigarh's Gurmeher claims gold in archery tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Chandigarh’s Gurmeher Kaur scored 596 points to claim gold medal in the women’s recurve double 50m event during the ongoing 4th Khelo India Archery Tournament at NCOE, Sonepat.

Om Shri Nanaware of NCOE, Sonepat, claimed the second position with 582 points and Suman Choudhary of Rajasthan scored 561 points to claim the third position.

In the girls’ cadet double 50m event, Chandigarh’s Rhythm scored 570 points to claim the silver medal. She was defeated by Haryana’s Janvi, who scored 610 points to claim the gold medal. Boby of Haryana finished third with 566 points.

In the men’s recurve double 70m event, Sonepat’s Kapil scored 636 points to defeat Chandigarh’s Divyansh Kumar for the top spot. Kumar scored 633 points to finish second in the event. Upendra of Uttar Pradesh scored 631 points to claim the third position.

Meanwhile, Harsh claimed third position in the men’s cadet compound event. While Divyansh trains in Sonepat, all other medal winners from Chandigarh are coached by Anurag Kamal at the GKM Archery Academy, Sector 39, Chandigarh.