Chandigarh's Ira Chadha moves into tennis quarterfinals

Mohali, May 31
Top seed Ira Chadha from the city faced some resistance from Harjas Kaur of Punjab before qualifying to the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals, during the ongoing Roots-AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championships.
Ira won the first set 6-4, but Harjas took the next 4-6. In the final set, Ira managed to clinch 6-4 victory and move ahead.
Meanwhile, Driti Prashar of Haryana easily defeated Snigdha Pandey 6-1 6-3, while fourth seed Manmeet Kaur faced a tough challenge from Prerana Santra of West Bengal before logging a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(8) win.
Yashika Sharma from the city defeated Vedehi Pundir of Uttarakhand 6-1 6-2 and Saanvi Garg of Haryana registered an outright 6-0 6-0 win over Mankirat Kaur. Second seed Radha Sadhra defeated Sia Sandeep 6-1 6-0.
In the girls’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Naisha Garg of Haryana ousted Sahej Lakhat of Punjab 6-2 6-0 and Vedehi Pundir of Uttarakhand defeated Prerana 6-0 6-0. Third seed Mannat Awasthi outplayed Ananya Sharma 6-1 6-0 and Driti Prashar ousted Rabian Dullet 7-5 6-3. Fifth seed Manmeet Kaur beat Aashna 6-1 6-0 and Rasha Saini Sood got the better of Smaira Sidhu 6-0 6-2.
In the boys’ U-14 category, top seed Ranvir Singh defeated Aditya Singh Rathore without conceding a single game. Hridhay defeated Kanwar Singh 6-2 6-0 and Sachit Thakur outplayed Jaskirat Singh 6-1 6-1. Gaurish Madaan also marched ahead by defeating Samvir Singh 6-3 6-4 and Trishubh Kumar ousted Vrishin Awasthi 6-0 6-3. Tejas Khosla also recorded an one-sided 6-0 6-0 win over Divyash Dhupar and Daksh Khokhar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2 6-1.
