Chandigarh's Ira Chadha moves into tennis quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

Top seed Ira Chadha from the city faced some resistance from Harjas Kaur of Punjab before qualifying to the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals, during the ongoing Roots-AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championships.

Ira won the first set 6-4, but Harjas took the next 4-6. In the final set, Ira managed to clinch 6-4 victory and move ahead.

Meanwhile, Driti Prashar of Haryana easily defeated Snigdha Pandey 6-1 6-3, while fourth seed Manmeet Kaur faced a tough challenge from Prerana Santra of West Bengal before logging a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(8) win.

Yashika Sharma from the city defeated Vedehi Pundir of Uttarakhand 6-1 6-2 and Saanvi Garg of Haryana registered an outright 6-0 6-0 win over Mankirat Kaur. Second seed Radha Sadhra defeated Sia Sandeep 6-1 6-0.

In the girls’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Naisha Garg of Haryana ousted Sahej Lakhat of Punjab 6-2 6-0 and Vedehi Pundir of Uttarakhand defeated Prerana 6-0 6-0. Third seed Mannat Awasthi outplayed Ananya Sharma 6-1 6-0 and Driti Prashar ousted Rabian Dullet 7-5 6-3. Fifth seed Manmeet Kaur beat Aashna 6-1 6-0 and Rasha Saini Sood got the better of Smaira Sidhu 6-0 6-2.

In the boys’ U-14 category, top seed Ranvir Singh defeated Aditya Singh Rathore without conceding a single game. Hridhay defeated Kanwar Singh 6-2 6-0 and Sachit Thakur outplayed Jaskirat Singh 6-1 6-1. Gaurish Madaan also marched ahead by defeating Samvir Singh 6-3 6-4 and Trishubh Kumar ousted Vrishin Awasthi 6-0 6-3. Tejas Khosla also recorded an one-sided 6-0 6-0 win over Divyash Dhupar and Daksh Khokhar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2 6-1.