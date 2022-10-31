Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar brings laurels in equestrian

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

Fourteen-year-old local equestrian Jaiveer Makkar won an individual gold medal and an individual silver medal in the show jumping event during the ongoing Bangalore Horse Show at the ASC Riding and Polo Academy. He has also qualified for the junior nationals, scheduled to be held at Bhopal from December 15.

Makkar claimed first position on his horse Niqita and clocked a perfect 36 seconds in the jump off. Then he again came on his second horse Roxette and clocked a timing of 36.1 seconds to bag both gold and silver medals in the championship.

“I am happy with my performance. I am looking forward to a weeklong training coming up with the Indian Olympian Fouaad Mirza at The Embassy International Riding School at Bangalore. After that, I will be competing at Jaipur for the FEI Children’s Classic Jumping Silver and Bronze Tour 2022,” said Makkar, who is studying at The Doon School, Dehradun.