Chandigarh’s Keshav Dangi stuns top seed in tennis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Chandigarh’s Keshav Dangi today stunned top seed Yasharth Chaddha of Uttar Pradesh to make his way into the boys’ U-18 semifinals at the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament. Dangi recorded a straight sets 6-0 6-1 win.

In another upset, sixth seed s Bhicky Sagolshem of Manipur blanked second seed Arnav Bishnoi from the city 6-0 6-0. Third seed Anirudh Sangra defeated Priyansh Solanki 6-1 6-2 and Parmarth Kaushik had a tough face-off against Sankalp Satyan Nair before logging a 7-6(2) 4-6 6-4 victory.

In the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Riya Kaushik got the better of Snigdha Pandey 6-0 6-1. Haryana’s Vanya Arora logged an easy 6-3 6-4 win over Chhattisgarh’s Anandita Sharma and third seed Mehakpreet Kaur outplayed Haryana’s Yana Gupta 6-2 6-2. Second seed Radha Sadhra registered an easy 6-1 6-1 win over Akanksha Singh of Punjab.

In the boys’ U-18 semifinals, the pair of Lakshya Gupta and Keshav defeated Yashart Chaddha and Sagolshem Bhicky 6-2 7-5. Anirudh Sangra and Arnav registered an easy 6-3 6-1 win over Devvert Singh Kadian and Priyansh Solanki.