Chandigarh’s Keshav Dangi stuns top seed in tennis

Chandigarh, May 11
Chandigarh’s Keshav Dangi today stunned top seed Yasharth Chaddha of Uttar Pradesh to make his way into the boys’ U-18 semifinals at the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament. Dangi recorded a straight sets 6-0 6-1 win.
In another upset, sixth seed s Bhicky Sagolshem of Manipur blanked second seed Arnav Bishnoi from the city 6-0 6-0. Third seed Anirudh Sangra defeated Priyansh Solanki 6-1 6-2 and Parmarth Kaushik had a tough face-off against Sankalp Satyan Nair before logging a 7-6(2) 4-6 6-4 victory.
In the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Riya Kaushik got the better of Snigdha Pandey 6-0 6-1. Haryana’s Vanya Arora logged an easy 6-3 6-4 win over Chhattisgarh’s Anandita Sharma and third seed Mehakpreet Kaur outplayed Haryana’s Yana Gupta 6-2 6-2. Second seed Radha Sadhra registered an easy 6-1 6-1 win over Akanksha Singh of Punjab.
In the boys’ U-18 semifinals, the pair of Lakshya Gupta and Keshav defeated Yashart Chaddha and Sagolshem Bhicky 6-2 7-5. Anirudh Sangra and Arnav registered an easy 6-3 6-1 win over Devvert Singh Kadian and Priyansh Solanki.
