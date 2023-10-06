Chandigarh’s Kochhar shines in Rd 1 of Singapore Open

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

The city’s Karandeep Kochhar played a round of 4-under to remain the top Indian performer, during the opening day of the Asian Tour’s Singapore Open at Tana Merha Country Club, Singapore. Kochhar finished tied-5th along with four others to remain the best Indian performer after the Round 1.

The former India’s No. 1 junior golfer entered the Singapore Open after a successful PGTI Tour last year. Kochhar won the Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2022 and six others among top 10 events during the season, including a runner-up finish at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational.

He claimed the fifth spot on the PGTI’s money list in the year 2022.