Chandigarh's longest tabletop pathway to come up behind Neelam theatre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

For convenience of pedestrians, the UT Administration will construct a 180-metre-long tabletop pathway on the road behind Neelam Cinema in Sector 17.

The Engineering Department has started the work on the project, which will make a pedestrian pathway between Urban Park and the Sector 17 Plaza. The project would cost nearly Rs 1 crore and take nearly three months to complete.

An official said there would be a special provision for the movement of wheelchairs and cobble stones would be used in constructing the tabletop. He said another tabletop of 80-m length would also come up in Sector 17, which would connect either sides of the bridge road from the Plaza area side to the Bank Square side.

The official said the tabletops were being constructed to make the city pedestrian-friendly. With the construction of a tabletop pathway behind Neelam Cinema, it would become easy for people on wheelchair to cross the road between the Urban Park area and the Sector 17 Plaza.