Chandigarh’s only all-weather pool yet to open for swimmers

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 21

Undergoing renovation for nine months now, the Sector 23 all-weather swimming pool is still not ready for swimmers. Out of the 12 swimming pools in Chandigarh, this is the lone facility that operates in the winter session.

The facility remains open from November to March annually in order to accommodate professional and amateur swimmers. Besides the all-weather facility, pools located in Sector 8, Sector 27, Sector 34, Sector 38 (West), Sector 39, Sector 43, Sector 50, Sector 56 and Mani Majra are indoors, while the ones in Sector 23 and Lake Sports Complex are open pools.

“The work is nearing completion and its opening is a matter of days now. Work to repair the balance tank and final touches to the changing rooms are already underway. This will take a few days, before the Engineering Department floats a tender to operate this facility. Thereafter, the pool will be opened,” said a senior official.

Leave alone the repair work, the process to hire a contractor to operate this facility takes over 15 days, claimed sources.

What led to delay

Officials monitoring the repair work claimed that the drying of chemical takes more time. However, the pool is shut since April. Even after nine months, the work is yet to be completed. “This project is now expected to be over next month. The civil work usually takes less time. In this particular pool, we have to carry out technical work carefully. After filling the pool to its capacity, we have to run a trial before throwing open the facility to public. Filling the pool almost takes two days. Thereafter, a run-through will be conducted for the water-heating plant,” said the official.

Fee yet to be decided

Since the UT Sports Department charges a six-month user charges for running the pool in the winter session, the decision to take full fee or cut it to half is yet to be taken. “We need to check about the technicality. Since the facility is already closed, we cannot take the full fee. However, if rules don’t permit, we will be surely adjusting the membership fee. Usually, the pool opens in November and the department charges fee till the month of March,” said an official of the Sports Department.

Work nearing completion: Official

The work is nearing completion and its opening is a matter of days now. Work to repair the balance tank and final touches to the changing rooms are already underway,” said a senior official.