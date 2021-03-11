Chandigarh's Poonam topples top seed Ira in tennis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

Chandigarh’s Poonam marched into the girls’ U-18 semifinals by defeating her top seed opponent Ira by 6-4 6-3 in the Roots AITA National Rankings Championship.

In another major upset, Chandigarh’s Yashika Sharma ousted third seed Punjab’s Mehak Preet Kaur and fourth seed Manmeet Kaur overpowered Haryana’s Dhriti Prashar by identical score of 6-1 6-2.

Second seed Radha Sadhra, meanwhile, faced a tough resistance from Saanvi Garg before logging a 5-7 6-1 7-6 (3) victory. In the girls’ U-14 quarterfinals, Mannat Awasthi defeated Vaidehi Pundir 6-4 6-3 and Manmeet Kaur ousted Dhriti Prashar 6-1 6-4.

Top seed Navya Verma defeated Saksham Gupta 6-1 6-1 in a boy’s U-18 quarterfinal tie. Agnivesh Bhardwaj defeated Anant Gupta 6-1 6-0 and K Ram Chandra outplayed Advit Tiwari 6-3 6-3. In the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, top seed Ranvir Singh defeated Hridhay 6-1 6-0 and Sachit Thakur outplayed Gaurish Madaan 6-1 6-1.