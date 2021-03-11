Chandigarh's Poonam topples top seed Ira in tennis

Mohali, June 1
Chandigarh’s Poonam marched into the girls’ U-18 semifinals by defeating her top seed opponent Ira by 6-4 6-3 in the Roots AITA National Rankings Championship.
In another major upset, Chandigarh’s Yashika Sharma ousted third seed Punjab’s Mehak Preet Kaur and fourth seed Manmeet Kaur overpowered Haryana’s Dhriti Prashar by identical score of 6-1 6-2.
Second seed Radha Sadhra, meanwhile, faced a tough resistance from Saanvi Garg before logging a 5-7 6-1 7-6 (3) victory. In the girls’ U-14 quarterfinals, Mannat Awasthi defeated Vaidehi Pundir 6-4 6-3 and Manmeet Kaur ousted Dhriti Prashar 6-1 6-4.
Top seed Navya Verma defeated Saksham Gupta 6-1 6-1 in a boy’s U-18 quarterfinal tie. Agnivesh Bhardwaj defeated Anant Gupta 6-1 6-0 and K Ram Chandra outplayed Advit Tiwari 6-3 6-3. In the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, top seed Ranvir Singh defeated Hridhay 6-1 6-0 and Sachit Thakur outplayed Gaurish Madaan 6-1 6-1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...