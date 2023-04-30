Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

City lad Raghav Goyal has secured All-India Rank (AIR) 20 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main-2023. Not only did he score a perfect 100 percentile but also topped the tricity region.

Raghav Goyal AIR 20 School: Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula Hobbies: Classical music Hours of study: 7 to 8 hours Next goal: Computer Science from IIT-Bombay Success mantra: Trust yourself and study hard Kamyak Channa AIR 21 School: DAV Model School, Sector 8 (Chandigarh) Hobbies: Chess Hours of study: 7 to 8 hours Next goal: Computer Science from IIT-Bombay Success mantra: Keep working hard

Son of Pankaj Goyal, a BTech and MBA graduate, who owns a pharma company; and Mamta Goyal, a businesswoman who co-owns a pharma company, Raghav has proven himself to be an academic genius.

Kamyak Channa AIR 21 - NITIN MITTAL

“I didn’t expect to secure such a good rank, but I knew that consistency is the key. I studied hard but there were no fixed hours. I always kept pushing myself to do better. My parents and teachers have been my biggest support and I’m grateful to them for their encouragement and guidance,” shares Raghav, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula.

This is not the first time that the Goyal family has produced a JEE topper. Raghav’s elder brother was AIR 1 in the JEE (Advanced)-2018 and graduated from the IIT-Bombay with a BTech in Computer Science.

Aryan Chugh AIR 56

Raghav’s other accomplishments include qualifying for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarships, representing India in the International Olympiad in Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in 2022 and winning gold and a special prize; and getting selected to represent India in the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in 2023.

Raghav has also qualified for the Indian Chemistry Olympiad (INChO)-2023 and the Indian Mathematics Olympiad (INMO)-2023. He is awaiting his Class XII exam results and would like to pursue higher education at the IIT-Bombay.

Moulik Jindal AIR 75

Kamyak Channa, a resident of Mohali, has secured AIR 21. Kamyak is a student of DAV Model School, Sector 8, and aspires to pursue computer science at the IIT-Bombay. His father, Jitendar Channa, is a bank manager and mother, Latika Channa, a teacher. Kamyak credits his success to the guidance and support by his teachers. He followed their advice and the study modules provided to him, he said, adding that he believes that hard work and perseverance are the key to success.

Kamyak studied for around eight hours a day and also has a passion for chess. He said: “Keep working hard and you will reach your goal.”

Climbing the ladder of success is not an easy task, but it’s achievable if you have the right strategy. “For me, following the guidance of my teachers and putting in consistent effort was the key. Hard work, perseverance and a positive attitude go a long way in achieving your goals,” said Channa.

Aryan Chugh, a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, Chandigarh, secured AIR 56. Both his parents, Rajiv Chugh and Khushwant Kaur, are teachers and live in Mohali.

Meanwhile, Moulik Jindal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, secured AIR 75. He has qualified for NSEP (Physics), NSEC (Chemistry), NSEA (Astronomy) and pre-qualified for IOQM (Mathematics Olympiad). His father, Rohit Jindal, is a businessman and mother, Rekha Jindal, a homemaker. Both are residents of Chandigarh.