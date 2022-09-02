Chandigarh's rain deficit 41% in August

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The city saw 41 per cent deficient rainfall last month.

The Met Department recorded 166.9-mm rainfall in the city in August against the normal 284.8 mm. In August last year, the City Beautiful had witnessed 44 per cent less rainfall than normal.

Interestingly, a month before, the UT had recorded a total of 525.7-mm rainfall, the second highest in the city ever. The three months of the monsoon so far has seen only 4.9 per cent deficient rainfall in the city.

On below normal rainfall in August, city Met Director Manmohan Singh said, “The western disturbance was not significant last month and the city witnessed scattered rainfall.”

He said there was, however, a forecast of normal rainfall in September. For the next five days, there is a chance of light rain.

