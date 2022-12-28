Chandigarh’s roller skating teams bag laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Chandigarh roller skating teams made a rich haul of medals during the 60th National Roller Skating Championship recently concluded in Bengaluru.

The local junior boys’ inline hockey team won gold. The team was represented by Aadi Jain, Nikhil, Manas, Arnav, Gurtej Bhatti, Inderdeep Singh, Karanvir Singh, Birshahaan, Abhyudya, Harsimran, Jobanjeet and Gurtej Saini. The team defeated Punjab 5-2 in the final.

Meanwhile, the senior roller hockey quad team won gold, while inline hockey team won silver. In the speed event, the Chandigarh skaters won four gold, seven silver and three bronze. The local roller hockey teams won 11 medals, including four gold, four silver and three bronze.

Local girls’ subjunior team roller hockey team won bronze. The team was represented by captain Angel Kaushik, Avantika, Disha Sachdev, Ashika Sharma, Diya Gupta, Samaira Kamra, Rubayat Kamra, Disha Gupta, Navneet, Pramleen, Eknoor Kaur and Tanvi Verma.

Skaters bag 19 medals

Also, skaters of Team Wind Chasers Academy bagged 19 medals, including six gold, nine silver and four bronze during the championship. Bhavi, Vidushi, Divisha, Arjun and Nodit won medals in roller skating events, while Palak, Smrit, Saumya and Niharika won gold in the girls’ junior category. In the cadet roller hockey event, Shivang, Aashman and Arnav won silver medal. In the Inline cadets girls’ hockey event, Sehaj and Janaki won bronze medals and Arun Rawat bagged silver in the inline hockey.