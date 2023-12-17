Chandigarh’s TB notification rate highest in India

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 16

Chandigarh has the highest tuberculosis (TB) notification rate in the country for the year 2023, stated a report presented in the Lok Sabha recently.

The city has recorded a staggering 475 cases per 1,00,000 population, indicating a concerning health scenario. Delhi follows closely with a TB notification rate of 473, while Puducherry takes the third position with 291 cases.

Patients from nearby states add to count People from nearby states visit tertiary care hospitals like the PGIMER and the GMCH-32, and many get diagnosed for TB, contributing to the city's notification rate. Dr Digamber Behera, former head, Pulmonary medicine, PGI

Dr Digamber Behera, former head of pulmonary medicine at the PGIMER and now adviser to the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), shed light on the factors contributing to the city’s high TB notification rate. He stated, “Chandigarh attracts individuals from nearby states due to the presence of tertiary care hospitals like the PGIMER and the GMCH-32. Many get diagnosed for tuberculosis in these hospitals, contributing to the city’s notification rate.”

Dr Behera further explained that Chandigarh’s proactive and effective TB control programme also played a crucial role in the high diagnosis rate. The city witnessed a shift in strategy, focusing on actively identifying TB cases rather than relying on passive reporting. This included diagnosing individuals in jails, undernourished populations and those with HIV.

The NTEP included various key activities to address the tuberculosis challenge nationwide. Among these are state and district-specific strategy plans, provision of free drugs and diagnostics, active case-finding campaigns in vulnerable populations, integration with Ayushman Arogya Mandir for decentralised services, private sector engagement and intensified awareness campaigns.

Additionally, the NTEP emphasises multi-sectoral responses, nutritional support through Nikshay Poshan Yojana and preventive therapy for contacts of pulmonary TB cases. The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is a comprehensive initiative aimed at tackling TB at various levels.

The alarming statistics highlight the need for continued efforts in tuberculosis prevention, diagnosis and treatment. As the city grapples with a high notification rate, the collaborative initiatives outlined by the NTEP become crucial in mitigating the impact of this public health concern. The authorities concerned stress the importance of awareness, proactive screening and a multi-faceted approach to effectively address the challenges posed by TB in Chandigarh.

