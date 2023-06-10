 Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement : The Tribune India

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

Received several commendations in his career spanning 26 years

UT police Inspector Amanjot Singh, who was currently serving as the SHO of the Sarangpur police station, took voluntary retirement from the Police Department.



Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, June 9

Amanjot, who was earlier Operation Cell in-charge, was transferred as the Sarangpur SHO on May 27, a day after he nabbed three gangsters who came to the city to eliminate a club owner.

Over the course of his career spanning 26 years in the police force, Amanjot, known as a tough cop, received numerous commendations for his exemplary investigative work in various high-profile cases. One of his notable achievements was apprehending members of the infamous Jaipal Bhullar gang, which was known as highway robbers. In late 2000s, this inter-state gang committed several crimes in Chandigarh and neighbouring states.

Jaipal Bhullar, an A-category gangster, was killed in a 2021 encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police in Kolkata.

Amanjot was also recognised for his extensive network across different states, particularly Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, which proved instrumental in solving numerous cases.

In 2004, Amanjot was instrumental in nabbing a wanted criminal, Ranpal Gujjar. In 2005, he arrested a terrorist with arms and ammunition from the Sector-17 ISBT.

In 2007, Amanjot contributed in solving chartered accountant Rakesh Goyal’s murder. In 2008, Amanjot helped in cracking the Anuradha murder case and solving the mystery shrouding the Dimpy shootout at Sukhna Lake.

In January 2011, he successfully apprehended the accused involved in a robbery at a Tanishq jewellery store. However, the accused were later acquitted by the court.

Throughout his career, Amanjot Singh faced several controversies. In 2012, he was accused of insubordination, resulting in a departmental inquiry being initiated against him. As a result, he initially submitted his resignation, which was accepted by the department. However, he later withdrew his resignation after the Police Department decided to drop two of the departmental inquiries against him.

Notable achievements

