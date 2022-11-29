Chandigarh's Yuvraj leads PGTI Order of Merit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continues to lead the PGTI Order of Merit, thanks to his sensational last round effort of 9-under 63, which matched the course record set previously in the week by Manu Gandas and Om Prakash Chouhan, on the concluding day of the Vooty Masters played at Vikarabad in Telangana.

Sandhu’s 63 featured an eagle on the 16th, eight birdies and a bogey. He gained 25 spots to finish fourth at 14-under 274 that took his season’s earnings to Rs 67,39,568. Gandas of Gurugram sealed a thumping four-shot win after a nerveless final round display of 6-under 66. The Chandigarh duo of Abhijit Singh Chadha (65) and Angad Cheema (76) claimed tied fifth place at 13-under 275. Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu finished tied 34th at three-under 285.