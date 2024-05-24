Prem Singh Chandumajra calls Anandpur Sahib Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla outsider

Mohali, May 23
Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra lambasted the Anandpur Sahib Congress candidate, Vijay Inder Singla, and said the people of the constituency would outright reject an outsider candidate, having already faced the repercussions in the previous election. He remarked that the Congress candidates from Anandpur Sahib became untraceable post-elections.
He said the constituency has experienced five years of stalled development projects. He said Punjab’s infrastructural development was at its peak during the SAD regime, and since the decade, the governments have taken the state towards financial emergency, forgetting about the development.
