Akali candidate from Anandpur Sahib Prem Singh Chandumajra holds roadshow in Mohali

Mohali, May 29

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) organised a road show in Mohali, where the party’s candidate from the Anandpur Sahib constituency, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, said only the SAD can protect the rights of Punjab and its people. Addressing a large gathering in Phase 11, Chandumajra emphasised the party’s commitment to safeguarding Punjab’s interests against external forces.

He highlighted the crucial decision the Punjabis have to face — to defend their land and rights by supporting the Shiromani Akali Dal or to risk their interests by aligning with leaders influenced by Delhi. Chandumajra underlined SAD’s historical struggle for Punjab’s rights, including enduring torture and imprisonment to reinforce the federal structure of the country.

Chandumajra also cautioned against the increasing influence of the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of attempting to centralise power and deprive the state of economic benefits, thus pushing the state towards social and intellectual poverty. — TNS

Prohibitory orders

Mohali: In compliance with the standard operating procedure issued by the EC, District Magistrate-cum-DEO Aashika Jain has imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers for electioneering in the district from 6 pm on May 30 to 6 pm on June 1. She also imposed a ban onpublic meetings, demonstration, gathering of five or more people.

