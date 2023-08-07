Change in MD/MS admission norms leaves aspirants fuming

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 6

Medical students of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, held a candlelight march to protest the recent changes in the admission rules for MD and MS courses even as the authorities clarified that there would be no change in the eligibility criteria for both institutional preference (IP) pool and UT Chandigarh pool. The students, however, expressed concerns over the alleged unjust modifications made by the Administration and college management.

According to them, the changes in the MD/MS admission process were implemented a day before the closure of selection for the all-India quota seats. One of the main points of contention is that if changes were necessary, these should have been made after the declaration of results and before the commencement of counselling. The students also highlighted that the issue of residence certificate was currently under deliberation in court, adding complexity to the situation.

The students have written to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to withdraw the decision.

As per the clarification, one significant update is that candidates from IP pool will now be considered against UT pool seats as well, provided their preferred choice is unavailable within IP pool. However, their eligibility under UT pool must be met. There will not be any case where a UT pool candidate secures a preferred branch while a higher-ranked IP pool candidate is unable to get the same choice. It aims at ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

Though the IP pool applicants may be considered for the UT pool seats, the privilege will not be extended to the UT pool candidates, thereby maintaining an advantage for the IP pool applicants.