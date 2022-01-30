‘Change leaders’ honoured at Swachh event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur today honoured ‘Change leaders’ during the Swachh Prerak Samaan Samaroh at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 here.

Addressing the gathering, she said every year, the Swachh Survekshan was redesigned innovatively to ensure that the process becomes more robust. She said this year, citizen participation was taken a notch higher with the introduction of indicators that encourage innovations led by citizens, start-ups, entrepreneurs and Swachhata champions.

The Mayor said the scope of the survey had been expanded to cover all wards for sampling, as compared to 40 per cent wards in the previous years. “The Swachh Survekshan-2022 will see more than double the number of assessors deployed last year for the on-field assessment,” she added.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said designed with ‘People First’ as its driving philosophy, the Swachh Survekshan-2022 was curated to capture the initiatives of cities for the overall welfare and well-being of the frontline sanitation workers.

The first rankers are the GMCH-32 in the Swachh hospital category; 1st Examination Branch, Sector 36 (Swachh government office); Residential Welfare Association, Sector 7-A (Swachh RWA); Market Welfare Association, Sector 16-A (Swachh MWA); St John’s High School and Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 26 (Swachh private school), GMSSS, Sector 21-A (Swachh government school); and Infosys Limited (Zero waste campus).

Swachhagrahis included Shakuntala, Vidya, Neelam, Usha Tiwari, Anshika, Himanshi, Ramandeep, Meenakshi, Kanta, Rubal, Amanjot, Dharmsheela, Manjeet, Parvinder and Tabassum.