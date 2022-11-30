Changes in public service delivery notified by Chandigarh Administration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The UT Administration today notified changes in public services, designated officers, first appellate authorities, second appellate authorities and the stipulated time limits for the purposes of the Right to Service Act.

According to the notification, income certificate by the Revenue Branch of the DC Office will have to be provided in 30 days. The first appellate authority is the SDM, while the second appellate authority is the DC.

In DC’s sub-registrar office, registration of documents/ instruments under the Indian Registration Act - 1908 will have to be done in one day. The sub-registrar is the designated officer, while first appellate authority is the registrar and the second appellate authority is the inspector-general of registration.

In the Labour Department, registration of establishment employing migrant workmen under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, has to be done in 30 days. The designated officer is the Labour Commissioner, first appellate is the Secretary, Labour, and the second appellate is the UT Adviser.

An amendment in the registration of establishment employing migrant workmen under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, has to be done in 21 days in the Labour Department. The Labour Commissioner is the designated officer, while the Secretary, Labour, is the first appellate and the UT Adviser is the second appellate.

Registration of shop and commercial establishment under the Punjab Shop and Commercial Establishment Act, 1958, must be done by the Labour Department in a day. The designated officer is the Labour Inspector, first appellate is the Assistant Labour Commissioner and the second appellate is the Labour Commissioner.

The Excise and Taxation Department will have to register brand and label in 30 days. The designated officer is the collector. The first appellate is the Excise and Taxation Commissioner, while the second appellate is Secretary, Excise and Taxation.

Excise verification certificate has to be issued by the Excise and Taxation Department in five days. The Excise and Taxation Inspector is the designated officer, while first appellate is the Excise and Taxation Officer and the second appellate is the Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

The stipulated time limit fixed for the delivery of services will start from the date of application along with all requisite documents/papers, correct and complete in all respects.

For all purposes, with regard to implementation of the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, and the Right to Service (Amendment) Act, 2014, as extended to the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the Head of the Department or his nominee will be the Nodal Officer whose services are notified under the Act.

