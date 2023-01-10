 Chaos continues at Chandigarh Railway Station, visitors pay the price : The Tribune India

Chaos continues at Chandigarh Railway Station, visitors pay the price

‘Deliberate’ arguments by parking attendants hinder free-window exit

Chaos continues at Chandigarh Railway Station, visitors pay the price

Commuters argue with parking attendants at the exit of Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 9

In what seems to be a deliberate mismanagement by parking lot attendants, chaos continues at the city railway station, burning a hole in people’s pocket.

Visitors’ claim

  • “The parking attendants deliberately create such a situation at the railway station that vehicles cannot cross the exit in the free time window. They keep arguing with the drivers,” said Manish Chauhan
  • “I observed those who argued with attendants were allowed exit sans fee. It means attendants know they are at fault,” said Ravinder Kumar

Mismanagement

During rush, the three lanes are converted into four lanes. One lane is often found vacant, while there is rush on the others. Parking attendants said the vacant lane was not reserved and even pick-up and drop-off vehicles could use it, but most drivers were not aware.

Changes made recently to streamline pick-up and drop-off at the station seem to be a mere eyewash. Vehicles still remain stuck in long queues while making an exit. Frequent arguments between parking lot attendants and drivers make it impossible for others to move out in the given six-minute free pick-up and drop-off period.

“The parking attendants deliberately create such a situation that vehicles cannot cross the exit in the free time window. They stop vehicles at the counter and keep arguing with the drivers. The vehicles stuck in the queue get late for the exit,” said Manish Chauhan, a visitor to the station.

Ravinder Kumar, who had come to drop his sister at the station, said, “I got late to make an exit as I remained stuck in the jam. It took me 13 minutes to reach the exit. When I told the parking attendant that it was not my fault, they let me go. I observed those who argued with the attendants were let go without fee, while the others had to shell out Rs 50 or Rs 200. It means the attendants know they are at fault. The free time window must be extended.” A few days ago, minor modifications were made to the system, but these failed to make any difference on the ground. The railway authorities had earlier introduced three dedicated lanes with full fencing for vehicles between the entry and exit points. There was a lane each for government/private, commercial and parking vehicles. During rush, the three lanes are converted into four lanes. One lane is often found vacant, while there is rush on the others. Parking attendants said the vacant lane was not reserved and even pick-and-drop vehicles could use it, but most drivers were not aware of it.

“I think confusion is deliberately created to fleece people,” said a passenger. Once free six-minute window is breached, people are charged Rs 50 for up to 15 minutes. Thereafter, Rs 200 fee is levied on drivers. Commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 30 for the first six minutes, but the rest of the levies are the same. There is a separate parking lot where a fee of Rs 20 is charged, but most visitors are not aware of it.

Denying visitors’ claims, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, DRM, Ambala, said, “After the new changes, the results are satisfactory. Also, there are no major complaints.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers