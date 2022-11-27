Character-building and civic sense fest organised

Manav Mangal Smart World

A character-building and civic sense fest was organised at Manav Mangal Smart World. The fest aimed at creative awareness about civic and moral values among students. Rangolis on themes such as ‘empathy’, ‘bust the bullying’, ‘how to handle anger and build respect for others’, etc were made. Students of Classes V to VII explained in detail about the themes of rangolis to visitors. Parents and visitors appreciated the efforts put in by teachers and students. The rangolis conveyed the message in an innovative manner.

Chitkara International, Panchkula

To promote intangible aspects of Indian cultural heritage, Chitkara International School, Panchkula, hosted SPIC MACAY workshop on the school premises. The workshop started with the lighting of the lamp to invoke the waves of knowledge on the stage. The workshop was helmed by Sanjeet Gangani, a kathak dancer and son of Pt. Rajendra Kumar Gangani, also a renowned kathak dancer. Gangani was joined by Dr Shashi Banerjee, vice chairperson, SPIC MACAY, Haryana.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

Vedant Saini, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, has got an invitation to the Parliament House, New Delhi, by the Ministry of Parliament Affairs. He will be there as a part of the celebration on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, first President of India. Saini had earlier awarded a bronze medal at the 63rd International Mathematics Olympiad held in Oslo.

Ryan International

Ryan International School organised its 23rd Minithon on Saturday. Around 3,000 students participated in the event. The hosts won the team championship, while St Xavier Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, claimed the second position and Ryan International School, Amritsar, finished third. In U-12 category, Gaurav and Reet won medals, followed by Aadhar Thakur and Ojaswini Namjoshi (U-14), Raghav and Jasmeet Kaur (U-16), Aditya Chauhan and Simar Makkar (U-18).