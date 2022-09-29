Charanjeev, Sanjam, Akash win team gold at shooting meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Akash Rai, Charanjeev and Sanjam won gold in the 50m team prone event on the concluding day of the State Shooting Championship held at Patial-ki-Rao Shooting Range, Sector 25, today.

In the men’s 50m (NR) 3P event, Gurjot Singh won silver. In the 50m 3P (NR) women’s event, Disha and Malika claimed top two positions, respectively. In the 50m Prone ISSF category, Vikas Prasad won gold and Ajay Grewal bagged silver.

Prasad won his second gold in the men’s 50m 3P ISSF category. In the women’s 50m (NR) category, Malika won gold, while Geet Godara bagged silver. In the women’s 50m (NR) junior category, Malika, Geet Godara and Sumrata claimed top three positions, respectively. In the women’s sub-youth 10m Air Rifle, Geet Godara claimed first position.