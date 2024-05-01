Charges framed against 2 snatching case accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

A local court has framed charges against two men in connection with a snatching case filed in 2023.

The police registered the case against accused Sonu and Pawan Kumar on a complaint lodged by Chander Kanta, a resident of sector 45D, Chandigarh. She said on October 27 last year, the accused persons snatched her mobile phone.

Public prosecutor Atul Sethi argued for framing of the charges against the two accused, while their counsel said his clients were falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing arguments, the court said a prima facie case for the offences punishable under Sections 379A, 411 and 34 of the IPC was made out against both the accused, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Man gets 10 years' RI

A local court has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in a two-year-old drugs case.

Dharam Raj was arrested on January 1, 2022 from Mauli Jagran, with 25 Pheniramine Maleate injection 10 ML each, 35 Buprenorphine injection 2 ML each and 2 kg ganja.

Public prosecutor Sunil Dutt said the prosecution has proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. Raj’s counsel said his client was falsely implicated in this case.

