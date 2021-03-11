Charges framed against 5 accused

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 21

Jagdeep Sood, Additional Sessions Judge, has framed charges against five accused Milan Soni, alias Madey, Dipendera Bahadur, Dilip Upadhyay , Lokendra Ran Bahadur Swar and Vishnu Bhagat Sodari in a case of robbery registered in 2021.

The charges have been framed for the offences punishable under Sections 324, 328, 381, 395, 411, 458 and 120 B against the accused. As per the prosecution, two domestic helps with the involvement of the gang of Mumbai-based Chota Rajan robbed Surinder Pal Singh and his 89-year-old mother Sarvjit Kaur in October 2021 at their Sector 36 house after giving them sedated food. Cash, iPhones, jewellery and other household items were allegedly stolen by them. The incident came to light when the mother and son regained their consciousness next day and found the entire house ransacked.

A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station, Chandigarh. The police said one of the helps, was hired a month and a half back and was recommended by a previous help, also from Nepal, just five days back. During the investigation both the domestic helps, Milan Soni and Depeinder Bahadur, were arrested. Later, the police arrested three more accused Dilip Upadhyay, Lokendra Swar and Vishnu Sodari and claimed that they were the members of the Mumbai-based Chhota Rajan gang .

Ashok Rohilla, additional public prosecutor, argued the case on behalf of the prosecution and pleaded for the framing of charges. As per the prosecution, members of the gang initially collected information about the house .The gang contacted accused Milan and planned for the alleged offence. The members of the gang reached from Mumbai, Nepal and Delhi and stayed at Chandigarh in different hotels before committing the alleged robbery. Thereafter, Milan was allured by the members of the gang to get a good share in the robbed amount and also a safe passage to Nepal. They met in a Sector 35 park, Chandigarh, and as per the plan, Sonu and Bahadur served the sedated food to the house owners during dinner. The other seven members of the gang are yet to be arrested.