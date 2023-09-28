Charges framed against CGST officer, advocate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

A CBI court has framed charges against Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Rajiv Kumar Meherwal, and advocate Sunil Arora in a two-year-old alleged bribery case.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor, argued on behalf of the CBI to frame charges against the accused.

In September 2021, Arora was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 80,000 “on behalf” of Meherwal from the owner of a firm which was allotted a tender by the MC. As per the CBI chargesheet, the works were exempted from service tax, but the complainant received a demand notice of Rs 11.44 lakh. The firm owner alleged he got calls from an advocate who said the officer was demanding Rs 1 lakh else he would impose a huge penalty.

