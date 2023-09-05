Charges framed against man for wife’s murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

A local court has framed charges against Aashish Lohani of Nepal in the murder case of his wife. The charges have been framed under Section 302 of the Indian penal Code. The victim, 24-year-old Crystal Lohani, was found dead at a hotel in Kishangarh on March 10, following which her husband was arrested.

According to the police, after their love marriage, both came to India in December 2022 and lived at different places, including Ludhiana and Barmajra, before moving to Pipliwala Town, Mani Majra. Aashish was working at a night club in Industrial Area Chandigarh, while Crystal worked at a spa in Sector 26. The police said Aashish was annoyed with her as she allegedly started living with another man.

#Nepal