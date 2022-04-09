Charges framed against two in cheating case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Jagdeep Sood, Special Judge, has framed charges against two former inspectors of the Registrar Cooperative Societies of the UT Administration in a 10-year-old case of cheating.

The charges have been framed against Udham Singh and Amarjit Singh for the offences under Section 420, 451, 467, 468 and 120-B of the IPC in 2012. The court also dismissed the discharge application of an employee, Amarjit Singh.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ashok Rohila argued before the court that the FIR was lodged on a complaint by Saroj Sharma that the accused allotted her flat in Chandigarh Sector-21 Universal Housing Cooperative to another woman illegally. A separate inquiry was conducted by the then ADC, Chandigarh. He had recommended criminal proceedings against Udham Singh, Amarjit Singh and others. The accused were the administrators of the society.

They had allegedly allotted the flat in dispute allegedly to Harsimran Kaur even as she had already relinquished her membership of the society in 2003.

Rohila argued that the price of the flat had increased in 2009 and the conspiracy was for obvious mutual benefit.