Chargesheet filed against 7 Bishnoi gang members

Chandigarh, June 7
The police have filed the chargesheet against seven persons, allegedly members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang, for planning to kill gangster Bhupi Rana in the District Courts at Sector 43 here.
The chargesheet has been filed against Sunny, alias Maddy Manchanda, Umang, Kailash Chauhan, alias Tiger, Anmolpreet Singh, Maya, alias Kashish, alias Pooja Sharma, Baljeet Singh and Parwinder Singh, alias Pindu, under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 120-B, 201, 419 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18-B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
As per the chargesheet, the crime branch, in a joint operation with the Delhi Police in February this year, had arrested three shooters of the Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang with two pistols and live cartridges near the District Courts.
The police claimed that the arrested shooters, who were disguised as lawyers, were allegedly plotting to kill Rana during his appearance in a local court.
After the arrest of the shooters, the police arrested Maya and other members for allegedly giving shelter and providing weapons, money and transportation to the three shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The police claimed that during interrogation, they disclosed that they had come to Chandigarh at the instance of gangster Goldy Brar to eliminate gangster Bhupi Rana at the time of his appearance in the court. The police said a mobile phone, advocate’s gown, a white shirt, a black trouser and a black coat were found in the possession of the woman.
