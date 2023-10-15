CHASCON culminates with session on entrepreneurship

Chandigarh, October 14
BioNEST-Panjab University (PU) organised scientific session IV of the Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON) 2023 on “Innovation — Dawn of New Era today”. More than 1,000 persons, including faculty, scientists, students and entrepreneurs from various institutions participated in the session.
Prof Rohit Sharma, project leader, Bionest-PU, a start-up, said, “We envision to re-direct innovation, re-design mind and re-channelise pipelines to implement entrepreneurship in an academic institution and nurture existing and potential start-ups.”
Representing one of the key stakeholders, Dr Ashutosh Pastor, senior manager and head, Incubation, FITT, IIT-Delhi, explained the components of innovation ecosystem.
Dr Jagadis Gupta, Dr Ranjana Bhandari and Abhishek Dhaliwal shared their start-up journeys, explaining about their research and products, highlighting how they were able to generate initial funding.
