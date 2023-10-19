CHB defers razing violations in Sector 41-A duplex houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has put on hold the demolition of violations in dwelling units at Sector 41-A, which were served notices, till further orders.

In a public notice, the CHB stated that structural stability of the dwelling units is being ascertained and the residents of duplex houses at Sector 41-A are informed that the demolition of dwelling units for which orders have been issued by the board, is kept in abeyance till further orders.

Coming down heavily on illegal constructions carried out in duplex houses at Sector 41-A, the CHB had on September 27 directed the allottees to remove the violations and rectify their units within 10 days, failing which a demolition drive will be undertaken at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.

In the public notice issued to the violators, the CHB had stated that a demolition drive to remove unauthorised constructions/violations in the duplex houses at Sector 41-A would be carried out in compliance with an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The CHB said the public notice should be treated as a notice under Section 15 of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulations) Act - 1952.

However, residents of duplex houses stated that the CHB itself allowed certain need-based changes from time to time, but later withdrew the same.

Members of the LIG (U) Duplex Complex Welfare Society said they had challenged the CHB’s action in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the case was still going on.

They said the CHB had claimed that in compliance with a High Court order, it had constituted a committee of technical experts to survey 628 duplex flats at Sector 41-A to check structural stability and violations. Based on the findings of the survey, notices were issued to the allottees along with “built-up plans” indicating unauthorised constructions.

The members said the High Court had categorically stated that before initiating any action, structural safety of each individual unit should be certified followed by identification of compoundable need-based changes on an individual basis of first and second floor of the houses. The CHB had not undertaken any survey to certify the structural safety of the flats. It had just measured need-based changes of the flats. As such, the public notice issued by it was in contradiction to the High Court order.

They further claimed the CHB itself allowed contain need-based changes from time to time. But later, these changes were withdrawn, which stood challenged in the HC, they added.

