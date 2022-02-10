Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 143 units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of 143 commercial and residential units from February 11.

Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB, said e-tenders for 109 commercial and 24 residential properties on a leasehold basis and 10 residential units on a freehold basis could be submitted till February 25 up to 10 am and the bids would be opened the same day.

Prospective participants can visit the website, www.chbonline.in, to get the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids.

He said stickers had been pasted at each unit. The location of each unit was also available on Google Maps.

Garg said the residential units could be inspected every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and commercial units every Sunday. —

#chandigarh housing board