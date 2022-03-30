CHB invites bids for sale of 16 units on freehold basis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of 16 commercial and residential units on a freehold basis. Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB, said e-tenders for 10 commercial and six residential properties on a freehold basis could be submitted from 10 am on March 30 till April 19 up to 10 am. The bids would be opened the same day from 10.15 am onwards.

Prospective participants can visit the website, www.chbonline.in, to get the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids.

He said stickers had been pasted at each unit. The location of each unit was also available on Google Maps. Garg said the residential units could be inspected on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.