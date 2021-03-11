CHB invites e-bids for sale of 35 properties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of 35 commercial and residential units on a freehold basis.

Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB, said e-tenders for 29 residential and six commercial properties on a freehold basis could be submitted from 10 am on April 26 to May 25 up to 10 am. The bids would be opened the same day from 10.15 am onwards.

The reserve prices of the commercial units are in the range of Rs. 80 lakh to 85 lakh.

He said of the total residential properties, 24 units were converted to freehold from leasehold after paying conversion charges of nearly Rs. 50 lakh.

He said e-tender process was open for all citizens of India as well as NRIs/PIOs above 18 years of age. Persons already having any property (residential or commercial) could also participate in the e-tender.

The units will be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit. The GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit.

Stickers have been pasted at each of the unit for better identification and site offices have been provided at different location to facilitate inspection by the prospective bidders. The location of each of the unit on Google map, address of the site offices and contact details of the officials are available on the official website www.chbonline.in.

He said the units could be inspected on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm.

