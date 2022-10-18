Chandigarh Housing Board issues notice to cancel allotment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

The CHB has issued a show-cause notice for cancellation of allotment of two residential units at Mauli Jagran for running liquor shop from the dwelling units.

A liquor contractor had merged dwelling units 1880 and 1881 to run the shop.

During a hearing on September 15 before the CHB Chief Executive Officer, one Arvind Singh was asked the close the shop within seven days or it would be sealed. On September 20, Arvind Singh submitted a letter stating that he was paying revenue to the department concerned and sought time to shift the shop.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said the matter was examined and a clarification was sought from the Excise Department. The department clarified that the licence for operating liquor vend was issued for a location. The onus of finding a place as per the norms was on the licencee. The department had not given its consent for operating a liquor shop from a residential building. Garg said it was a clear case of violation of terms and condition of allotment of the dwelling units and misuse of residential property for commercial purposes.

Accordingly, the CHB directed Arvind to immediately shut the vend and submit a confirmation within 15 days, failing which the allotment of the dwelling units would be cancelled and the premises would be sealed.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said they would cancel the licence of the vend if the CHB informed them that a liquor vend was being run from residential units in violation of the norms.