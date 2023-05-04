CHB mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 3

To fast-track approval of projects, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) proposes to increase the financial powers of its senior officers.

As per the proposal, the financial power of the UT Adviser-cum-Chairman of the CHB is proposed to be increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore and that of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The CHB CEO has to decide investment of funds as per the decisions taken by its Board of Directors.

The financial power of the Secretary and Chief Engineer is proposed to increase from Rs 20,000 on each occasion to Rs 50,000. Similarly, the Superintending Engineer, who has no financial power at present, may sanction Rs 5,000 on each occasion. The agenda in this regard will come up at a board meeting on May 9.

During the meeting, the board will also approve four-bedroom flats to be constructed in Sector 53 under phase 2. The brochure of the proposed general housing scheme to come up in Sector 53 will also be taken up. The CHB plans to offer 340 flats in three categories — 192 three-bedroom, 100 two-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom EWS flats in Phase 1.

The board will further take up the issue of conversion of leasehold apartments in the Sector 63 housing scheme to freehold. It had launched the scheme in 2008.

The CHB has proposed that for officials of groups C and D, the CEO can approve ex-India leave, while for Groups A and B, the Chairman will approve it. The CHB further proposes to give the CEO powers for approving casual leave, restricted holidays and station leave of officers — Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer and legal adviser.

The Chief Engineer can approve casual leave, restricted holidays and station leave of up to 30 days for senior architect and executive engineers. Even the Secretary can approve casual leave, restricted holidays and station leave of up to 30 days of senior law officers, chief account officers and chief liaison officer.