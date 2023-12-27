 CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

Will take up issue at board meeting likely to be held soon

Violations in CHB houses in Sector 41, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 26

Allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) are likely to get some relief as the board has prepared a proposal to provide further relaxation in need-based changes carried out in houses.

An official said the proposal would be placed before the Board of Directors for approval at a meeting scheduled to be held in the first week of January, so that appropriate decisions could be taken to provide relief to the dwellers. However, the final approval for regularising the changes would be granted by the UT Administration.

Recently, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had also stated that the need-based policy was under reconsideration, but emphasised the prevention of violations and further construction in future.

According to the CHB Residents’ Welfare Federation, nearly 90 per cent occupants have made necessary changes in their houses. “Efforts should be made to regularise these changes under a one-time settlement scheme on the Delhi pattern so that a maximum of violations can be covered in one go and the board does not have to issue orders in this regard again,” said a member of the federation. He said four lakh people would benefit. However, the CHB has already allowed some need-based changes in the dwelling units in relaxation of the Chandigarh Building Rules on February 11, 2019. Over the years, thousands of CHB allottees had made need-based changes in their flats. However, the Administration had not regularised these changes and issued notices to the violators.

Occupants of the dwelling units of the board have been opposing the notification issued by the CHB in January 2023, claiming it reverses previous relaxations and categorises these as violations. The board had revised its need-based policy five times since 2010.

A member of the Board of Directors said the coming meeting was likely to address the issues raised by the allottees of 67,000 houses of the CHB. He stated that they had received representations from various organisations to allow more relaxations on need-based changes in the dwelling units.

In the latest policy, implemented in January 2023, many relaxations allowed in previous need-based policies were withdrawn. The issue would be reconsidered during the board meeting, added the member.

Allottees of the CHB houses have been demanding a complete withdrawal of the policy notified on January 3 and the formulation of a comprehensive need-based one.

The first need-based policy was notified on March 23, 2010, and further on July 7, 2015, February 18, 2016, February 15, 2019, and on January 3 this year. In the policies notified in 2010, 2015, and 2016, the board had allowed the construction of a projection/balcony in front of MIG duplex flats with pillars below. However, this was rejected in the policies of 2019 and 2023 and is termed a violation now.

Similarly, the CHB had allowed the construction of an extra room on the first floor in duplex flats over the roof of the proposed ground floor room in the policies of 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2019, but it was forbidden for residents of Sector 41-A.

After issuing the final notice, the CHB put on hold the demolition of violations in dwelling units at Sector 41-A in October, till further orders.

Administration to give final approval

  • Proposal would be placed before the Board of Directors for approval in first week of Jan
  • Final approval for regularising the changes to be granted by the UT Administration
  • According to the CHB Residents’ Welfare Federation, nearly 90 per cent occupants have made necessary changes
  • Occupants oppose January 2023 notification, claiming it reverses previous relaxations and categorises these as violations
  • The board had revised its need-based policy five times since 2010

Federation seeks one-time settlement

“Efforts should be made to regularise these changes under a one-time settlement scheme on the Delhi pattern so that a maximum of violations can be covered in one go and the board does not have to issue orders again,” said a member of CHB Residents’ Welfare Federation.

